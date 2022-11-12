Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 386,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,303. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.68.

