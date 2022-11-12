Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $69.29. 268,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.