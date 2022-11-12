Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,765,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,346,367. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

