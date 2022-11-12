Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.29. 3,734,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,078. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $326.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

