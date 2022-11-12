Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-$1.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.24 billion-$28.24 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MZDAY. Nomura raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

MZDAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,199. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.