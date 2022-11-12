MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.24. 1,250,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,798. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $249,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

