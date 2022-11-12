Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 1,097,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
MHSDF remained flat at $2.40 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
