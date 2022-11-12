Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,545 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.56% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,297,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

NYSE MRK traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,342,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

