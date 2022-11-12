Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

NYSE MTH opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

