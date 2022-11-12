Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,464.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,232.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

