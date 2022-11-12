Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.95-$39.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.09 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $11.55-$11.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,464.38. 138,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,211.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,232.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,317 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.