Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded up $15.23 on Friday, hitting $1,464.38. 138,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,232.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,357.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,561 shares of company stock worth $5,976,317. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

