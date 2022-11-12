Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Trading Down 2.6%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 7,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 139,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Read More
