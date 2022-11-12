MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 193.2% in October

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2,456.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.82. 22,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,833. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

