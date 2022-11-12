Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 65,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,604,000 after purchasing an additional 500,259 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

MU traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $62.52. 17,579,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.