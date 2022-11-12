Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 36,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.94.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

