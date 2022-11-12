Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 36,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
