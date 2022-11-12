MinePlex Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $45.04 million and $5.19 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00591712 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.24 or 0.30821314 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,761,215 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

