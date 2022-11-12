Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives $75.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.62%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,299. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

