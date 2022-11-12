Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.68. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mistras Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. TheStreet cut Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

