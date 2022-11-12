Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 27,169 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $87,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.