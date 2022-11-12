Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 865,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 98,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $77,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.20. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

