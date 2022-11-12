Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 18,164 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $56,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.25 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

