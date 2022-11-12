Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $73.83 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

