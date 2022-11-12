Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $82,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 383,145 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after buying an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

