Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $114,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $734.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $715.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.85. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

