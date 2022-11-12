Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $68,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in HP by 7.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

