Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 119,777 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $63,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

