Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 78,157 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $100,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

LOW opened at $209.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

