Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.33% of Arista Networks worth $93,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

ANET stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

