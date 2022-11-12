Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $71,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Intuit Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $408.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

