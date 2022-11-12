Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.49). Approximately 42,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 152,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.47).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,610.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.63.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.