Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 164.68% and a negative net margin of 261.64%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molecular Templates Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 732.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 262,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 204.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.