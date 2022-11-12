Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Molecular Templates Stock Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 164.68% and a negative net margin of 261.64%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molecular Templates Company Profile
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
