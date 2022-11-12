Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. Moncler has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.
Moncler Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moncler (MONRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.