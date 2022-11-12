Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $50.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. Moncler has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

