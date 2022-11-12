Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

MDLZ traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

