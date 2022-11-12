Monero (XMR) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $126.90 or 0.00754141 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $53.50 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00359752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00121511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.36 or 0.00608339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00237333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00236332 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,199,816 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

