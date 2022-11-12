Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.97

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.97 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 196.50 ($2.26). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 195.30 ($2.25), with a volume of 929,306 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($2.88) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.53) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($2.96).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,762.73.

Insider Activity

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($46,102.07).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

