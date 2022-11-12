Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 653,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

