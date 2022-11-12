Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 310,646 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $22,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

