Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

STZ opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 796.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.25.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

