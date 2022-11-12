MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.



