MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €245.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($245.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €239.00 ($239.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($232.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €198.00 ($198.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($223.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, November 4th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €177.30 ($177.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €167.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($149.20) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($221.10).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

