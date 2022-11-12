Nano Hits Market Cap of $81.20 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Nano has a market capitalization of $81.20 million and approximately $577,774.96 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,825.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00358980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.00756292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00609657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00236969 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

