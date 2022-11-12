Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $81.88 million and $532,943.97 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00353430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00123394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00776509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.57 or 0.00608443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00239116 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.