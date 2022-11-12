NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $14.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NSTG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

