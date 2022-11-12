NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $14.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.
NanoString Technologies Trading Up 13.3 %
Shares of NSTG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.69.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
