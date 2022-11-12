NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sarah Williams Buys 24,500 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) insider Sarah Williams acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$17,395.00 ($11,295.45).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 183.96, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35.

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.