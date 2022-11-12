Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nascent Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS NBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 405,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,286. Nascent Biotech has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Nascent Biotech alerts:

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.