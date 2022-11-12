Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 307.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
OTCMKTS NBIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 405,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,286. Nascent Biotech has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
