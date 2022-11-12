National Bankshares Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE CG opened at C$7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.84.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

