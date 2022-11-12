National Bankshares Lowers Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $28.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of BBU opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 834,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.