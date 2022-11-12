National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 85.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

