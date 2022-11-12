Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 12,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

